Employment Relations Authority appointment announced

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 15:37

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Woodhouse is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenni-Maree Trotman as a new Member of the Employment Relations Authority (the Authority).

The Authority performs a very important role in New Zealand’s employment relations system, investigating and working to resolve employment relationship problems.

"Ms Trotman is an experienced employment lawyer who will join the Auckland office for a term of three years," says Mr Woodhouse.

"The breadth of Ms Trotman’s work and particular strength in commercial law will be a real asset to the Authority.

"I have no doubt that her skills will complement those of the current members and I wish her all the best in her new role."