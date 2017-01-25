Section of Halcombe Road closed following truck crash

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 16:10

A section of Halcombe Road, Fielding is closed following a truck crash earlier this afternoon.

Just after 2.30pm a truck and trailer unit has crashed into a fence.

While the truck driver was shaken in the incident they was not seriously injured.

Due to the crash a section of Halcombe Road is closed and is expected to remain closed for a further two hours while the scene is cleared.

While Halcombe Road is closed diversions are in place at Te Rakehou Road and Halcombe West Road.