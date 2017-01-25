Section of Halcombe Road closed following truck crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
A section of Halcombe Road, Fielding is closed following a truck crash earlier this afternoon.
Just after 2.30pm a truck and trailer unit has crashed into a fence.
While the truck driver was shaken in the incident they was not seriously injured.
Due to the crash a section of Halcombe Road is closed and is expected to remain closed for a further two hours while the scene is cleared.
While Halcombe Road is closed diversions are in place at Te Rakehou Road and Halcombe West Road.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.