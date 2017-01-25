Warning over water thefts and tighter restrictions

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 16:32

The Far North District Council is predicting that tighter level three water restrictions could be required as early as mid-February if there is no sustained rainfall soon.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management Jacqui Robson says that Saturday’s rain - the first in two months - had not warranted a relaxation to the current level two restrictions across the District despite some areas getting up to 90mm. Rain predicted for today across the District was also unlikely to substantially change the situation.

Council introduced the District-wide level two ban on sprinklers, unattended garden hoses and automatic irrigation devices for all properties connected to its town water supplies on 16 January. Town supplies affected are Kaitaia, Kerikeri-Waipapa, Waitangi-Paihia-Opua, Kawakawa-Moerewa, Kaikohe-Ngawha, Rawene-Omanaia, Opononi-Omapere and Okaihau.

If introduced, level three restrictions will ban even the use of hand-held hoses for gardens or washing vehicles. These and other activities will only be permitted by using buckets.

Ms Robson said it was still too early to accurately say whether the level two ban had reduced consumption, but confirmed water use had dropped following Saturday’s rain. She said this was likely because residents had not needed to water their gardens.

"Saturday’s rain was very welcome. It raised the levels in streams and rivers, which is where Council gets most of its raw water from. However, soils remain parched in most areas, which means increased river flows will be short-lived without further rainfall. Unfortunately, the latest forecasts predict little or no rain for another week or more."

She said that in the meantime, residents should continue to observe the level two ban: "Reducing water use does make difference. Watering your garden for an hour uses about as much as the average home does for an entire day. Conserving water now will delay the need for much stricter measures later. This is just as important for residents on tank supply."

Ms Robson had a further warning for Far North residents buying bulk water to replenish rainwater tanks. This follows suspicions that water is being stolen from Council supplies. She said there was strong evidence water had been taken from Council’s Okaihau and Rawene supplies.

Staff were alerted to the possible thefts after recording random water level fluctuations consistent with a bulk water tanker. The thefts were probably made via a fire hydrant.

"This is potentially a serious public health issue. Our fear is that those taking water from Council may also be taking water from streams and selling it as treated water. Residents should ensure that the bulk water carrier they are using is registered with the Ministry of Health. Drinking Water New Zealand lists all registered water carriers on its website and we will also have that link on the FNDC website."

Northland District Health Board says that water carriers should be able to supply customers with delivery dockets stating the quality of the water and where it came from. They should also provide a current water carrier compliance certificate.

Customers who are unsure whether a water carrier is legitimate should contact a drinking water assessor from the DHB’s Public Health Unit on 09 430 4100.