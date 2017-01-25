Arrest made following tyre slashing incidents in Miramar

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 17:31

Wellington Police have arrested a 52-year-old man on charges of criminal damage following a spate of tyre slashing incidents in Miramar over recent months.

The arrest follows an investigation driven by members of the Kilbirnie based community Police team.

Police would like to thank the community leaders and residents who supported the investigation.

The man will appear in Wellington District Court next week.