Christchurch Police seek missing Lydia Grace Solvander

Christchurch Police are seeking 25-year-old old Lydia Grace Solvander and are seriously concerned for her wellbeing.
Solvander has been missing for more than a week and was last seen in the Hillmorton area on Tuesday 17 January 2017.
At the time she was last seen, she was wearing tights and a sweatshirt. A photo of her is attached.
Any information on her whereabouts or sightings of the woman pictured should be reported to Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.
