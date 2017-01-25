Christchurch Police seek missing Lydia Grace Solvander

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 21:36

Christchurch Police are seeking 25-year-old old Lydia Grace Solvander and are seriously concerned for her wellbeing.

Solvander has been missing for more than a week and was last seen in the Hillmorton area on Tuesday 17 January 2017.

At the time she was last seen, she was wearing tights and a sweatshirt. A photo of her is attached.

Any information on her whereabouts or sightings of the woman pictured should be reported to Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.