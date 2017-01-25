Lotto player from Christchurch takes home $1 million

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 20:38

A lucky Lotto player from Christchurch can now chase the summer wherever they want after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Countdown Hornby in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday.

Lotto funding helps make hundreds of arts projects possible every year, like Headland Sculpture on the Gulf. This event showcases Kiwi artwork amongst the beautiful coastal scenery of Waiheke Island. Good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.