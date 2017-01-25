Heavy rain for Fiordland and South Westland

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 20:28

A strong, moist westerly flow brings another burst of rain to Fiordland and Westland south of Otira during Thursday and early Friday, and up to 150mm is likely to fall about the ranges.

This is not an unusual amount of rain for the West Coast ranges, but it comes after several recent heavy rain events, and is likely to cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, with possible surface flooding and slips.

Note, severe west to northwest gales have now eased so all strong wind warnings are lifted.