Police attend fatal crash near Taupo

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 19:50

Police are attending a fatal crash on State Highway 1, at Atiamuri, between Tuahu and Kemp Roads.

The crash is between a motorcycle and truck.

The motorcyclist, a man, died at the scene.

Currently there are diversions in place at Tram Road/State Highway 1 and Tirohanga Road/State Highway 1.

The road is likely to be closed for some time and Police ask motorists to avoid the area.

Police’s serious crash unit is investigating the crash.

Police are in the process of formally identifying the man and notifying his next of kin.

No further information relating to his identity is likely to be released tonight.