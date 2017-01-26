Ultra-Fast Broadband extended in Canterbury

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 08:45

The Government’s Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) programme is being extended to 21 more towns in Canterbury, Communications Minister Simon Bridges announced today.

The announcement is part of Prime Minister Bill English and Minister Bridges’ launch of the second, $300 million phase of the Government’s UFB programme, which will see fibre being rolled out to 151 towns and 43 suburban fringe areas around the larger centres which were covered by the first phase of the Government’s UFB programme.

Mr Bridges says the $33.5 million Government investment in the UFB extension programme for Canterbury reflects the Government’s broader focus on growing and diversifying New Zealand’s regional economies.

"Connectivity is critical to our regional economies and to New Zealand’s future. Fibre is already in the process of being deployed in Christchurch, Ashburton and Timaru under the first phase of UFB. Once the UFB extension is completed, over 30,000 additional people in small towns across Canterbury will be able to experience the same world-class broadband as Kiwis living in larger centres, and tap into the benefits.

"This means more productive businesses, improvements to health care through video-conferencing between doctors, specialists and patients, and improved access to online resources for students and teachers.

"Once the full UFB programme is complete, more than 518,000 people in Canterbury will be able to access UFB," Mr Bridges says.

Towns in Canterbury to receive access to fibre under the UFB extension programme include Temuka, Waimate, Geraldine, Darfield and Kaikoura, among others.

Further information, including a full list of the towns and other areas that will be receiving access to fibre in the region and an indication of timing for the rollout, is available at www.broadband.govt.nz.