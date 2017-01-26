Rescue Helicopter retrieves seriously injured woman from ship

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 09:33

Life Flight's Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called at 12.30am by the Rescue Coordination Centre NZ to retrieve a seriously injured passenger from a ship 50 miles SE of Wellington. The team responded using night vision goggles. They winched the medic and gear down to the deck of the moving ship to stabilise the patient before winching the medic and patient up to the helicopter. The female patient in her 20s was then transported to Wellington Regional Hospital.