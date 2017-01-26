Warning for dog owners as temperatures predicted to rise

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 10:02

Vets are warning pet owners to be vigilant, following a warmer weather prediction for the first half of February.

While the rise in temperature is welcome news to Kiwis looking to finally embrace summer, vets are expecting an influx in cases of heat-related ailments and poisoning.

Vet Director Dr Allan Probert from Vetcare Group comments, "Whether heading to the beach, native walks or the local park with your pet, there are a number of potential health hazards to watch out for.

"Sunburn can be a major issue so it’s important to remember to apply a pet sunscreen when heading outside, and at the beach keep an eye out for algae bloom and jelly fish," says Allan.

"The Karaka tree is also now in season. The berries remain toxic after they’ve fallen off the tree which can cause poisoning in dogs. Symptoms are quite often delayed by 24-48 hours, but can be fatal if not treated in time. Slug bait is another watch out. Many pets are attracted to the bait due to the palatable ingredients, but the bait contains Metaldehyde which is extremely toxic to animals if ingested."

Dr Probert has collated the following tips to help care for pets during the warmer weather:

1) Sunburn - pets that have lighter colour fur are more prone to sunburn, but all pets can get burnt if they lie in the sun for too long. Use a pet sunscreen when you know they’ll be outside. Be extra cautious if you’re heading to the beach or walking on asphalt on a hot day, as both can burn your dog’s paws.

2) Exercise / swimming - exercise your dog during the cooler parts of the day. If swimming, always rinse your pet with clean water afterwards to reduce the risk of skin irritation.

3) Prevent your pet from overheating - try to encourage them to stay in shaded areas and ensure they have fresh drinking water at all times.

4) Toxic plants - aside from Karaka berries, some types of decorative plants are toxic to dogs and cats. These include lilies, daffodils and poinsettia.

5) Travel - when travelling with your pet it’s best to not feed them for the 4-6 hours beforehand.