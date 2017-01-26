Two quirky exhibitions to launch at museum

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 10:18

Two eccentric exhibitions, one featuring ceramics and the other wooden murals and pictures are coming to TaupÅ Museum.

Harry’s Friends Too - Ceramic Animals by Fiona Tunnicliffe will feature the adventures of ceramic creations Harry the hare and his girlfriend Harriet.

Exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said former TaupÅ resident Tunnicliffe is well known and respected for her passion for clay, love of animals and sense of humour.

"Her creations really reflect these passions and she is a master of representing the essence of an animal’s character through her work," Ms Stephen said. "She has a very distinctive body of work that appeals to a large audience."

The exhibition will be on display from February 4 to March 13 in the Niven room.

Another exhibition launches a week later featuring three dimensional wooden murals by Hawkes Bay artist Michael Angelo. Angelo said his exhibition, If You Go Down To The Woods Today, featured a free-standing wooden forest created by combining drawing, carving and painting.

"I carve in my own unique style, inspired from within. I spent much of my childhood playing among trees, and for many years I was a gardener, so trees, birds, bees, and flowers inspire my work," Angelo said.

Angelo also takes his inspiration from his MÄori heritage.

If You Go Down To The Woods Today is on in the main gallery from February 11 to March 20. He will be speaking at the opening at 11am on February 11 and will be accompanied by Linda and Ray Seaton from the Pumice Valley Whoopee Band.

TaupÅ Museum is open 7 days from 10am to 4.30pm and is free for TaupÅ District residents and children.