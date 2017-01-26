Courses help mature drivers be safe on the road

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 10:34

Courses aimed at helping mature drivers gain skills to be safer on the road are being offered to Selwyn residents in February and March. CarFit events can also be organised during these months providing a free check of car safety features and advice on how older drivers can adopt a comfortable and safe driving position in their vehicle.

As in other areas of New Zealand, the number of Selwyn motorists over the age of 60 is expected to increase in the future.

Selwyn District Road Safety Coordinator Ngaire Tinning says Confident Driving courses are a fun and easy way for residents over 60 to refresh their driving and road rule knowledge and also look at ways to plan how their driving can be safer on the road.

"We are really pleased to be able to offer these free courses and workshops with support from Age Concern and our volunteers. As Selwyn is a rural area, driving is important for older people to be able to access local services and keep connected to family and friends. The workshops have proven very popular and valuable to assist people to be able to continue to drive safely on our roads."

Selwyn District Council and Age Concern offer the Confident Driving Course to help older drivers remain confident on the road and encourage an increased awareness of the traffic environment and other road users. The course covers road rules, planning car trips, using safe routes and when to drive to avoid peak traffic times. It is designed to be thought provoking, informative, enjoyable and informal. There are no tests or exams and participants will receive a certificate of attendance. Morning tea and lunch is provided for participants booked to attend.

Five Confident Driving courses will be offered at:

- Darfield on Tuesday 14 February

- Rolleston on Monday 20 February

- Lincoln on Wednesday 1 March

- Prebbleton on Wednesday 15 March

- Leeston on Wednesday 29 March.

The courses are available free to Selwyn residents. For information and bookings for the Confident Driving Course, contact Ngaire Tinning at Selwyn District Council on 347 2901.

The Council and local volunteers can also offer a free Carfit check for mature drivers which checks a car’s safety features with the driver. The check is carried out by trained volunteers and an occupational therapist and looks mirrors, seatbelt, seat and steering wheel position and other car safety features. It takes around 20 minutes. If you are interested in attending a carfit check please phone Ngaire Tinning on 347 2901 or email ngaire.tinning@selwyn.govt.nz