New traffic signals in Ashburton from today

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 11:40

The NZ Transport Agency’s new traffic signals on State Highway 1 Ashburton, near the site of the new Progressive Enterprises Countdown Supermarket, are being turned on today, Thursday 26 January.

Christchurch-based City Care Ltd has been working on the intersection and signals since the end of last year.

The work at South St and East St/State Highway 1 involved the construction of the traffic-signal controlled intersection to service the new supermarket, which is currently under construction.

The highway project, worth around $1 million, has been funded by Progressive Enterprises.

Opus has designed the intersection in accordance with Transport Agency and Ashburton District Council standards and consent conditions, including landscaping features.

The pavement at the intersection has been completely rebuilt and the intersection’s lanes reconfigured. A traffic camera is also in place ensuring the traffic can be monitored from the Christchurch Transport Operations Centre.

"Road users are advised to take care as they use the new road layout and the lane merge areas and be prepared to stop at the new signals," says Transport Agency Journey Manager Lee Wright.