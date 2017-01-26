HDC water contamination cost update

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 11:55

Hastings District Council has released details of the legal and investigation costs it has incurred to date associated with the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council prosecution action, the Government Inquiry and the investigation work being carried out to identify the cause of the contamination.

Costs associated with the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council prosecution action:

Legal costs = $71,000

Technical investigation costs = estimated at $200,000

Costs associated with identifying the cause of the contamination and assisting the Government Inquiry:

Legal costs = $133,000

Technical Investigation costs = $451,000

Ross McLeod, Chief Executive of the Hastings District Council, commented that the Investigation costs were not solely attributable to the Government Inquiry. "We are a water supplier, and our community has made it clear it wants us to find out how the contamination occurred, and to make sure it can’t happen again, said Mr McLeod. "While this work will be crucial for the Inquiry, we would have done much of it anyway". In terms of the costs related to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council investigation and prosecution, Mr McLeod commented that this is cost that largely would not have been incurred had the Regional Council not opted to go down a prosecution path.

"While we are pleased the councils were able to agree the withdrawal of the prosecution proceedings, we are still puzzled as to why the Regional Council made the decisions it did", said Mr McLeod. "Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has no mandate to investigate the contamination of drinking water and no powers under the Health Act".

Mr McLeod said it was regrettable that these costs had been incurred but hoped insurance would cover a proportion of the costs associated with the prosecution. He also confirmed that the expenditure incurred was being sourced from within existing budgets approved by Council.