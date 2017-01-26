Award for Whanganui Prison Nurse

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 12:16

Whanganui Prison nurse Te Rina Lind has won the Marie Jarden Memorial Award for the Most Professional Nursing Graduate.

The annual award recognises graduate nurses in their first year of nursing practice and was awarded in a ceremony held by Whanganui DHB on Friday 20 January.

Te Rina is a new nursing graduate, having studied at Whanganui UCOL and started working at the prison in January 2016. In the course of her day Te Rina assesses patients (prisoners) with a wide variety of health conditions including mental health, diabetes and cardiac conditions.

Many of the patients may be in poor health when they are received into custody and Te Rina actively looks for opportunities which she can use to promote healthy lifestyle options.

"I’m very proud and honoured to have achieved this award not only for me but also for my whanau who have supported me in achieving the goals I set out to complete," says Te Rina.

She also says she is highly motivated and enthusiastic to contribute her skills and broaden her knowledge within the Corrections Health setting.

Whanganui Prison Health Centre Manager Jenny Rangiwananga says she also is proud of

Te Rina’s achievement: "I am very impressed with the way she has grown in her role as a new Registered Nurse over the past year.

"She has successfully completed her Post grad certificate and Competent Professional Development Recognition Programme".

Marie Jarden was the Medical Services Nurse Whanganui DHB for many years. Following her sudden death nearly 5 years ago, her family gifted a vase as a memorial to be awarded yearly to the most outstanding new graduate.

To be eligible for the award, applicants must be in their first year of nursing practice on either the Nurse Entry to Practice (NETP) or Nurse Entry to Specialty Practice Programmes (NESP) and have demonstrated professional nursing practice in their first year of practice. Applicants must be nominated by their clinical nurse manager.

For more information about a nursing career with Corrections click here or go to corrections.govt.nz and enter ‘nurse’ into the search box.