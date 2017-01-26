Ruapehu councillors see infrastructure issues first-hand

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 12:29

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron and Councillors have undertaken a bus tour around Waimarino to observe first-hand the state of Council infrastructure and some of the up-coming issues associated with it.

Mayor Cameron said that the bus tour was undertaken with every new Council so that they can get a first-hand feel for the state of District infrastructure and issues that they will be asked to make decisions on.

"The trip is always invaluable in helping Councillors to better understand what they end up reading about in Council business papers and will be asked to make decisions about spending ratepayer money on," he said.

"The elected members are accompanied on the tour by Council staff including the Asset Managers and Council’s key asset contractors Veolia for water and GHD for roading."

The bus tour looked at the Ohakune Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants along with other local Council assets such as the Waimarino Transfer Station, local cemeteries, parks and reserves, swimming pools, social housing and road and bridge issues.

Mayor Cameron noted that although this tour focused on infrastructure issues in the Waimarino area the examples the Councillors looked at were representative of the issues Council was facing with its infrastructure across the Ruapehu District.