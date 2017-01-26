Police investigating after shop burgled in St Heliers

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 13:45

Auckland Police are appealing from any information from the public after a significant amount of glasses and sunglasses were stolen in a burglary in St Heliers.

Just before 4:00am this morning (Thursday 26 January), offenders smashed the glass front door of the OPSM store at 15 Turua Street, St Heliers, and ransacked the shop, fleeing with a large number of glasses and sunglasses.

A Police investigation is underway and the scene has been forensically examined.

Inspector Andy King of Auckland City Police says that as a result of this burglary, there may be a large number of stolen glasses and sunglasses that offenders are attempting to dispose of.

"If you see glasses or sunglasses for sale online or anywhere else for a heavily discounted price, this could mean they are stolen," says Inspector King. "If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Keep aware of this and remember that receiving stolen property is a crime."

Police are appealing to the public to contact them on 09 302 6400 if they witnessed any suspicious activity in St Heliers in the early hours of Thursday morning 26 January, or can assist with information about the stolen glasses and sunglasses. Information can also be provided anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.