Wellington Police seeking Craig Tawhai for arrest

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 13:21

Wellington Police are seeking information from the public to help locate Craig Junior Tawhai as he is wanted for arrest.

Tawhai is 28-years-old and while his current whereabouts is unknown he does have links in both Wellington and Hutt Valley. He is described as 177cm tall of thin build.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tawhai should contact Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.