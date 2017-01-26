Police investigating unprovoked attack on a man in Remuera

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 13:27

Police are calling for witnesses to an unprovoked attack at Little Rangitoto Reserve in Remuera yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 25 January 2017).

At around 4.30pm, the 72-year-old male victim was at the park with family members when he has been approached by an unknown man who tried to have a conversation with him.

An altercation has taken place and the victim has been struck in the neck, receiving a deep cut which required medical attention.

The male has quickly left the scene on-foot and was last seen running down Upland Road towards Benson Road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman says this was a completely unprovoked attack.

"The victim and his family are obviously very shaken by this incident.

We are supporting them and have a number of staff working on this investigation.

We want to assure the public that we are making a number of enquiries, including carrying out an area canvas and speaking with neighbours.

We will have an increased police presence in the area while this investigation continues."

The offender is described as being Caucasian with olive skin and of medium build.

He was described as wearing dark clothing.

We are asking anyone who was in the reserve or surrounding areas on Upland Road yesterday afternoon between 4pm and 5pm and witnessed any suspicious behaviour to contact police immediately.

You can contact the Auckland City Crime Squad 09 302 6557 or alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman will be holding a brief media stand up in relation to this incident at Little Rangitoto Reserve on Upland Road in Remuera at 3pm.

This will be the only opportunity to speak with Detective Senior Sergeant Newman.