A Dam can ease the Bay’s water woes - Federated Farmers

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 14:07

As another drought threatens Hawke’s Bay, Federated Farmers says it’s time to put aside the delay tactics and negativity and get on with building the Ruataniwha Dam.

This current summer has once again illustrated the need for water storage as rivers and aquifers run low, with the Havelock North water contamination crisis further exacerbating the region’s water shortage.

Meanwhile, bores are reportedly running dry, posing implications for farmers and businesses.

"It’s getting to a stage now where surely it’s obvious the dam is in the interests of everyone who cares about the Bay’s future environment and economy. The only way we can potentially achieve that is with water storage," says Federated Farmers’ Hawke’s Bay Provincial President Will Foley.

"NIWA has confirmed we’ve just had the hottest year on record in the Bay, and the immediate outlook is showing little rain ahead."

It was not just an issue for farmers or the local primary industries either. Environmental specialists were now predicting more fires, floods and an increase in pests and weeds as a result of climate change.

"Our unique environment is obviously undergoing change and is no longer resilient in these extreme weather patterns we are enduring. That’s not my opinion it’s already been documented by those who have no particular allegiance to farmers," Mr Foley says.

"Those detractors of the dam and our primary industries may point to tourism being our saviour in the future but the reality is no one will want to come here if it becomes a dustbowl.

"We have to get on with building the dam, otherwise our future is looking bleak and uncertain. It will be just too dry for our region’s sustainability and local economy, which relies on primary produce and manufacturing," Mr Foley says.