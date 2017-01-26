Arrest following two aggravated robberies in Christchurch

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 14:16

A 47-year-old Christchurch man has been arrested today on two charges of aggravated robbery thanks to good work and a quick response from local Police.

The offences were in relation to an aggravated robbery yesterday at Kiwibank Riccarton and Kiwibank Bush Inn last week.

"The arrest today has come on the back of good investigative work from all staff.

Police are committed to keeping our communities safe for those who live and work within them so they can be safe and feel safe.

I hope this arrest will help reassure the community," said Detective Senior Sergeant Leairne Dow.

The man will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow on both charges.