Auckland Transport launches intersection safety campaign

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 15:27

\Stay alert at intersections and make it home safely is the message behind Auckland Transport’s new marketing campaign.

AT is committed to reducing the number of death and serious injury (DSI) crashes at non-signalised intersections across the Auckland region and to encourage communities to be more aware and drive safely at high risk intersections.

The campaign is focused on Auckland’s north and south.

AT’s Walking, Cycling and Safety Manager, Kathryn King says that even though some of the intersections in the rural parts of Auckland can be quiet, it’s always essential to give way or stop and make sure it’s safe.

"Safety is the highest concern for Auckland Transport and non-signalised intersections are an area of the road network which has had a significant increase in the number of crashes since 2013.

"This campaign is to remind people that they need to be aware of other road users, especially during the summer months when there are more children and holiday traffic on the roads."

NZTA’s crash data shows that there were 609 DSI crashes at non-signalised intersections across the Auckland region between 2011 and 2015. These crashes resulted in the deaths of 45 people, with 627 being seriously injured. There was a 43 percent increase in the number of DSI crashes between 2013 and 2015, the main factors are poor observation and failure to give way or stop at intersections.

Auckland’s Urban South area had the largest increase in the number of DSI crashes, in 2011 there were 27 and in 2015 there were 43, a 60 percent increase.

In Auckland’s rural north and south, there were 102 DSI crashes between 2011 and 2015 which resulted in the deaths of 17 people, with 85 being serious injured.

This campaign will be launched on 30 January 2017 and the video (www.AT.govt.nz/intersections) will be promoted via cinemas, Facebook and Trueview. This will be supported by outdoor billboards (located at high risk intersections on local roads and motorway off ramps in Auckland’s rural north and south), radio and local press. Since most of these non-signalised intersection crashes happened on Fridays, we have created a tailored radio advert to be aired on Fridays.

AT is working in partnership with the NZ Police to reduce serious injury and death at intersections through enforcement and education.

Waitemata District Road Policing Manager, Inspector Trevor Beggs says, "Intersections are among the most dangerous places on the New Zealand road network, and some motorists are making poor choices at intersections."

"Road users need to take greater care at intersections by being patient and checking more than once that it is safe to enter the intersection. If you don’t, you’re risking serious injury or totally avoidable deaths."

Billboard sites:

High risk intersections on local roads:

North

- Coatesville-Riverhead / Dairy Flat Highway - Diary Flat

- Old North / Old Railway Road - Kumeu

South

- Attewell / Patumahoe - Pukekohe

- Appleby / Fielding - Drury (2x billboards)

- Kingseat / Linwood - Papakura

- Thomas Road / Murphy’s roads - Karaka

Motorway off ramps:

North

- Silverdale - Silverdale motorway off ramp SB (Hibiscus Coast High Way)

- Warkworth - Matakana/Sandpits intersection

- Wellsford - Matheson Road intersection

South

- Manurewa motorway off ramp (Hill Road)

- Papakura motorway off ramps (Hingaia Road and Beach Road)

- Drury motorway off ramp (Great South Road)

- Bombay motorway off ramp (Mill Road)