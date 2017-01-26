SMART Watering during summer

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 15:31

Tauranga City Council wants to remind people about using water efficiently and effectively. In summer we all need to be "smart" about how much water we are using.

Bay of Plenty councils have joined forces with Irrigation New Zealand to run a summer ‘SMART Watering’ campaign. The campaign offers people a range of tips, tools and technology to help them use water wisely in the garden.

SMART Watering is all about knowing how much your garden needs, when and where it needs water and what you can do to retain moisture in your soil.

"Often when we get lots of summer rainfall, people tend to think they don’t need to worry about conserving water but in fact the opposite is true. If you’re careful with your water when it’s plentiful, it might just help stave off restrictions when the hot, dry weather finally hits," said IrrigationNZ CEO, Andrew Curtis

Things like making sure your sprinkler waters your plants and not the patio, driveway or footpath; using timers; watering early in the morning and in the evening and using mulch to help your soil retain water all help. Longer term, find out what plants grow well in your area with little requirement for water. Think about installing rainwater tanks or maybe even consider installing a home irrigation system. Washing your car on the grass waters your lawn as well as prevents cleaning products going into the stormwater system. Or, even better, be proud of a dirty car.

As well as offering practical advice, the SMART Watering campaign will also publish stories of people and businesses who are doing their bit to save water. "Water matters to everyone and often it’s the stories we see about what other people are doing that prompt us to take action in our own environment, said Mr Curtis.

For further information visit smartirrigation.co.nz