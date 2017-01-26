Tamaki Drive improvements get the go-ahead

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 15:37

An independent hearings panel has given the go-ahead for safety improvements at one of Auckland’s most dangerous intersections.

21 crashes have been recorded at the intersection of Tamaki Drive and Ngapipi Road in the past five years, with 13 resulting in injury. Tamaki-Ngapipi is ranked number 10 on the national top 100 list of crash risk intersections..

Auckland Transport’s Group Manager Major Capital, Andrew Scoggins says AT has successfully applied for a resource consent for the work.

"We plan to re-configure the traffic lanes make it safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. We will put in traffic signals and on-road cycle lanes on Tamaki Drive, these works are essential to make this intersection safer."

Mr Scoggins says there will also be improvements to lighting, signage, the pedestrian crossings and an upgrade to the stormwater.

"The intersection is very busy with 30,000 vehicles using it every day and the upgrade will make it much safer."

Work on the $7 million upgrade is scheduled to start in April.

For more: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/tamaki-dr-and-ngapipi-rd-intersection/