New VC welcomed with powhiri

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 15:56

Massey University's new Vice-Chancellor was welcomed to the University with a powhiri at the Manwatū campus yesterday. Professor Jan Thomas took over the role on Tuesday this week.

Afterward the formal ceremony Professor Thomas, formerly University of Southern Queensland Vice-Chancellor, thanked all those involved in the welcome, saying she was proud to be joining a University that is a world leader in many fields in a country that also a leader on the world stage.