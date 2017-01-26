New VC welcomed with powhiri

|
Massey University's new Vice-Chancellor was welcomed to the University with a powhiri at the Manwatū campus yesterday. Professor Jan Thomas took over the role on Tuesday this week.
Afterward the formal ceremony Professor Thomas, formerly University of Southern Queensland Vice-Chancellor, thanked all those involved in the welcome, saying she was proud to be joining a University that is a world leader in many fields in a country that also a leader on the world stage.
