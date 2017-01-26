The Family of Twelve Scholarship awarded to Christine Marsiglio

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 16:29

New Zealand’s Family of Twelve are pleased to announce that the ‘The Family of Twelve Scholarship’ has been awarded to Stage 2 MW student Christine Marsiglio.

Christine, a Tastings Executive at Decanter Magazine, will travel to New Zealand for a 12-day exclusive tour of the Family of Twelve properties throughout the major wine-growing regions, including special tastings and discussion with their principals and winemakers.

Originally from Canada, Christine enrolled in the MW Study Programme in September 2015 and holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alberta, Canada, a Masters in Viticulture and Oenology from Ecole Supérieure d’Agriculture in Angers, France and a WSET Diploma. As Tastings Executive at Decanter, she organises the Panel Tastings for each issue, and helps with the running of the Decanter World Wine Awards in London, and the Decanter Asia Wine Awards in Hong Kong.

The Scholarship was open for entry to all students on the MW Study Programme by submitting an essay titled: "Is it time for real world fine wine, not just old world and new world wine?". The Family Scholarship committee felt Christine’s essay was the clear winner and commented on both the clarity of Christine’s essay argument, and also of her commitment to the wine industry and to her own professional development.

Judy Finn, Chair of New Zealand’s Family of Twelve said, "The scholarship offers Christine the unique opportunity to experience the personalities and values of all twelve Family wineries. She’ll spend time with winery principals along with our viti and vini people exploring the great diversity of New Zealand’s wine regions and styles. Christine’s essay consideration of sustainability and globalisation resonated well as did her highlighting of climate-change as a key challenge for wine producers. We are very excited to be hosting Christine and hope the experience will be mutually beneficial with her learning from us while she contributes to our Family learnings".

Christine said, "I am honoured to have won this amazing scholarship, and feel very fortunate to have been given this chance to experience the many facets of New Zealand's wine scene with the distinguished wineries that make up the Family of Twelve."

Olivier Chapman, Head of Study Programme and Development said, "This is the second time the Family of Twelve have offered this wonderful Scholarship to our MW students and we remain very grateful for their continued contribution and support to the learning and development of our students on the Study Programme".