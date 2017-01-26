AMI Community Grants back to give a helping hand

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 16:30

After the overwhelming success of the 2016 campaign, AMI Community Grants is back for a second year with an even greater pool of funds.

AMI Community Grants is an initiative between AMI and Neighbourly.co.nz, designed to enhance New Zealand communities by providing funding to local organisations and community projects needing a little helping hand. This year the campaign has been extended to allow Neighbourly members to apply for grants alongside registered Neighbourly organisations and the prize pool increased to $20,000. Criteria will be focused on initiatives or organisations addressing a real safety issue or concern in the community.

Eve Whitwell, Community Engagement Manager AMI, says they were keen to repeat AMI Community Grants after a successful launch in 2016.

"To enable even more communities to benefit from the Grants, we’re encouraging both organisations and Neighbourly members to apply this year," she says. "We’ve also increased the pool so we can spread our support even wider. We’re looking forward to seeing more grassroots submissions this year; it’s the people who live in a community who know what the real issues are and what kind of support they may need to improve them.

"By helping people have pride in their community and feel safer, we’re helping them get out and enjoy what their neighbourhood has to offer. Even a little extra support can go a long way, and the AMI Community Grants can help make a real difference."

Members and organisations are invited to apply for a Grant between 24 January and 12 February. After submissions close, Neighbourly members will be asked to contribute by deciding which organisations and member projects should receive the $20,000 available. All finalists will be profiled on Neighbourly between 16 February and 5 March.

Neighbourly Co-founder Casey Eden says every day there are organisations and individuals doing incredible work in our communities with very limited budgets and resources.

"There are individuals in every community striving to improve the place they call home - and let’s face it, we all want our community to be safe," he says. "This is a chance to give communities a 2017 head start and to celebrate and support the work those living within them are doing to make them stronger and safer places to live. We’re very grateful to AMI for getting behind this brilliant campaign for a second year."

The prizes

Community Organisation Grand Prize - $5000

Member Project Grand Prize - $3000

Not-for-profits / Community Organisations - 4 x $2000

Neighbourly member community projects - 4 x $1000

Over 2,500 organisations around New Zealand are using Neighbourly to connect with their local communities including charities and NGOs through to churches, schools and sports groups.

For more information visit www.neighbourly.co.nz/amicommunitygrants. Organisations wishing to join Neighbourly should visit www.neighbourly.co.nz/community/organisation

Above: 2016 AMI Community Grant recipient Neighbourly member Deedee Bancroft, left, and AMI insurance consultant Heather Goldsmith welcome the cash giveaways for community groups.