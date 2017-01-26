Grace helps make our district even more beautiful

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 16:48

A new artist has joined the Chorus box painting team this time around, and already has two art works completed and a third in the planning.

Kim Grace was rapt to be advised mid-2016 that she had received three commissions, two in Flaxmere and one in Hastings.

All artists who put their hands up for the work had to submit designs that reflected the area the utility box was in. For her Tarbet St work, Kim said harakeke was the obvious theme. "It’s all about Flaxmere, Pa Harakeke; and reflects our Maori heritage; I wanted to reflect our community in the art."

Harakeke also featured on her work on Kirkwood Rd, near the intersection with Omahu Rd. A stylised kete overflowing with grapes marries the heritage of Flaxmere with the surrounding wineries.

Her third design, on Willowpark Rd, would reflect the many young families in the area, and will give her three children the chance to give her a helping hand. "They’ve wanted to help with the first two and they’re really keen to have a go with the next one. It’s a tree, with children’s hand prints in rainbow colours, on a foundation made up of things children need in order to grow into happy, healthy adults."