Two arrested after patrol vehicle stolen

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 21:00

Police have arrested a 41 year-old male and a 25 year-old female after a patrol vehicle was unlawfully taken during a vehicle stop this evening.

At approximately 6:25pm police stopped a vehicle on Wilson Road, Netherton.

While the officer was conducting a breath test on the female driver, two passengers, a male and a female, got out of the car and drove off in the officer’s patrol vehicle.

A pursuit was initiated but was abandoned shortly after due to excessive speed and the manner of driving.

The vehicle was subsequently located in Meremere, the occupants had decamped.

It appears the vehicle had been set alight, causing extensive damage.