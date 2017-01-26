Police warn of gold dredge washed down river

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 21:20

Police are warning river users to take care after a large gold dredge was washed down the Nevis River, which meets the Kawarau River.

The 600 kilogram dredge was washed away after heavy rainfall in the area recently.

The dredge was 1 kilometre down from the bridge at the bottom of the dell in Nevis River.

It is possible that two cargo boxes with diving and camping equipment have also been washed away.

If anyone sees the dredge or the boxes, they are encouraged to call Cromwell Police on (03) 445 1999.