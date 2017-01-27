Serious crash near Ekatahuna

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 07:50

Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway Two on the ANZAC bridge near Ekatahuna.

At this stage information is limited but people are trapped in the vehicle.

Police have also received a report of a large diesel spill on the road which stretches between Mt Bruce and Paihiatua.

Police advise drivers in the area to exercise caution and please delay travel if possible.