ANZAC bridge near Eketahuna closed by serious crash

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 08:15

State Highway Two at ANZAC bridge near Eketahuna is closed following a serious two-car crash.

Two people are trapped in one vehicle, one has critical and one has serious injuries.

A helicopter is responding from Wellington.

The driver of the other vehicle is ok.

The Serious Crash Unit is responding.

Diversions will be put in place as soon as possible but motorists in the area should expect long delays.

We thank people in advance for their patience.