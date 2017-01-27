New toilets for Taipa and Rawene

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 08:26

Brand new public toilets and showers due to be installed this month at Taipa will be welcomed by visitors to one of the most popular destinations in Doubtless Bay.

Taipa Bay is classified as a major tourist attraction by Far North District Council, but the current twin-toilet concrete facility on Foreshore Road cannot cope with the number of visitors flocking to the beach over summer, nor does it accommodate disabled users.

The new $193,000 facility, which has been prefabricated by an Auckland company, has four unisex toilets including one stall for disabled users. It also provides freshwater showers on the outside of the building.

The toilet design was selected with input from the local community and features durable tiled stalls, stainless steel fittings and a timber baton exterior. The facility will be transported to Taipa in coming days and should be ready for use once services are connected by the end of the month. The old toilet block will then be demolished.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management Jacqui Robson said Taipa residents and businesses had wanted the public toilets to be upgraded for some time. "By working together on a design, I think we’ve selected a facility that will be fit-for-purpose for years to come."

An added bonus, she said, was that the $193,000 price tag was $17,000 less than the original $210,000 budgeted for the facility.

But Taipa isn’t the only popular Far North tourist destination getting new amenities. A $74,000 toilet is due for completion in Rawene this April. This facility will have two combined unisex and disabled stalls and will replace the existing toilet on Russell Esplanade.

The two new toilet projects follow announcement in November of a public toilet for Broadwood made possible by a $120,000 grant from the new Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities Grant Fund.