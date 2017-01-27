Police investigation into the death of Jacob Pakura

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 09:10

Waitakere Police investigating the death of Jacob Pakura in Glen Eden on the night of 14 January 2017 are looking to establish the identity of and speak to a man pictured in the CCTV stills and video.

To be clear this male is NOT the person who has been arrested and charged in relation to Jacob’s death, and police do not believe the person pictured has committed any offences.

However, police believe he may have valuable information which will assist the police investigation into the circumstances prior to Jacob’s death.

As this matter is currently before the courts, we are unable to go into any further detail.

If you are this person, or you know who this person is, please make contact with Detective Sergeant Ash Matthews of the Waitakere CIB on 09 213 9747 or 0211907382.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A CCTV video is available on the Waitemata Police Facebook Page which can be found here: www.facebook.com/WaitemataDistrictPolice