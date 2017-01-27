Woman dies following Eketahuna crash

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 09:16

Police can confirm a woman has died following the two-car crash on State Highway 2 this morning.

Another woman is still being treated for serious injuries.

The road is closed at ANZAC Bridge near Eketahuna and diversions are in place via Opaki Road and Morrisville.

Motorists are advised that the road is expected to be closed for at least two hours.

Further updates will be issued as we have them.