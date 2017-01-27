Delays getting to Christchurch International Airport Fri night and all weekend

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 10:20

Anyone heading to Christchurch International Airport tonight through to Monday at 6 am needs to add an extra 20 minutes to their journey time calculations, says the NZ Transport Agency.

Construction work at the roundabout means there will be lane closures and delays right through the weekend from 7 pm tonight, so people need to leave for the airport even earlier than they normally would. This work was originally scheduled for last weekend but was postponed due to bad weather.

"Traffic will be closely monitored to try to reduce delays however people should plan ahead and allow extra travel time, especially if they are heading to Christchurch International Airport," Transport Agency Highway Manager Colin Knaggs says.

State Highway 1 drivers will also be affected

Drivers on Russley Road and Johns Road, the east-west connection of State Highway 1, can also expect delays.

The Transport Agency thanks everyone for being patient and building in extra time while this important piece of work at the temporary airport roundabout is completed.

The $112 million Russley Road (SH1) Upgrade is a key part of the Government’s $900 million Christchurch Motorways programme. It involves upgrading Russley Road (SH1) to a four-lane highway and the construction of a major interchange at the Russley Road/Memorial Avenue intersection that includes a gateway arch designed to welcome people to Christchurch city.

Work is progressing well and the project is on track to be finished in 2018.