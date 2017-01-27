New director appointed for science challenge

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 10:38

Renowned science, innovation and entrepreneurship researcher Professor Sally Davenport has been appointed Director of the Science for Technological Innovation National Science Challenge.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Professor Margaret Hyland, who will shortly take up a position as Chief Scientist at the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment. University of Auckland Professor Bruce MacDonald has been appointed Challenge Deputy Director in a new role.

Challenge Chair John Bongard thanked Margaret Hyland for her outstanding contribution.

"The early success of this programme has been due in large part to the leadership of Margaret Hyland, who has taken the Challenge from a bold idea to a team of more than 100 researchers.

"It is thanks to her efforts that the Challenge is now well positioned to deliver on its mission to enhance New Zealand’s capacity to use physical sciences and engineering for economic growth."

He said he was confident there would be a seamless transition to the new Challenge leadership. "Both Sally and Bruce have been involved in the Challenge management team from its inception. Their complementary skills will ensure continued success as momentum builds in the Challenge."

Sally Davenport is Professor of Management at Victoria University Business School, and a Commissioner at the New Zealand Productivity Commission. She has a background in physical sciences with research interests in the commercialisation of scientific research, entrepreneurship, the growth of high-tech firms as well as innovation strategy and policy development.

As Co-leader of Building New Zealand’s Innovation Capacity, she has been instrumental in the development of what could be a world-first observational research programme in the Challenge.

Sally Davenport says she is looking forward to taking up her new role. "Thanks to the efforts of Margaret and team the Challenge has some innovative, world-leading research underway. I look forward to working with Bruce, Challenge management and researchers in this exciting next phase."

Bruce MacDonald is Professor of electrical and computer engineering in the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Auckland. He is a leading robotics researcher with interests in human-robot interaction, and applications in areas such as health-care and agriculture. A member of the Challenge management team, he has been theme leader for Sensors, Robotics and Automation since its inception and is responsible for overseeing capacity development, a key aspect of the Challenge.