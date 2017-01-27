Friday and weekend update Otira Gorge road access, State Highway 73

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 10:56

The NZ Transport Agency is opening State Highway 73 over the weekend with two lanes and speed restrictions past the Deception Point slip on the Lower Otira Gorge.

The one-hourly opening regime set in place this week will continue today until 6 pm and resume Monday morning at 8 am.

Up to 3,000 cubic metres of material fell at the slip site overnight with heavy rain, however no traffic was affected.

Crews will be monitoring the site over the weekend to ensure it remains safe.

The Transport Agency thanks all drivers for slowing near crews and taking care near this slip site as delays will continue for some time.

Crews and machinery operators at work at Deception Point earlier this morning.