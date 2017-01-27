Call for applications: Fulbright New Zealand Awards

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 11:27

Fulbright New Zealand calls for applications to a range of awards for New Zealand academics, artists, teachers and professionals to undertake academic and cultural exchanges to the United States of America. A Fulbright exchange provides life-changing opportunities to gain international experience and advance your career, to explore the US, to share your culture and to make friends and colleagues from around the world. Grantees undertake an exchange to their choice of leading US universities, which are world renowned for their expertise and resources.

Fulbright-Creative New Zealand Pacific Writer’s Residency

The Fulbright-Creative New Zealand Pacific Writer’s Residency is for a mid-career or senior New Zealand writer of Pacific heritage to carry out work on a creative writing project exploring Pacific identity, culture or history at the University of Hawai‘i for three months. One award valued at NZ$30,000 is granted each year, towards three months of writing. Apply by 1 March

Fulbright-Wallace Arts Trust Award

The Fulbright-Wallace Arts Trust Award is for an outstanding mid-career or senior New Zealand visual artist to undertake a ten week residency at Headlands Center for the Arts in Sausalito, California. One award valued at US$24,000 is granted each year, towards a ten week artist residency. Apply by 26 July

Fulbright Specialist Awards

Fulbright Specialist Awards are for New Zealand academic institutions to host US academics, artists or professionals for lectures, seminars, workshops, conferences or symposiums. Up to six awards valued at up to US$11,700 are granted each year, towards two to six week programmes of activities. Apply by 1 August

Fulbright New Zealand General Graduate Award

Fulbright New Zealand General Graduate Awards are for promising New Zealand graduate students to undertake postgraduate study or research at US institutions in any field. At least six awards valued at up to US$31,000 (plus NZ$4,000 travel funding) are granted each year, towards one year of study or research in the US. Apply by 1 August

Fulbright-NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga Graduate Award

The Fulbright-NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga Graduate Award is for a promising New Zealand graduate student to undertake postgraduate study or research at a US institution in the field of indigenous development. One award valued at up to US$31,000 (plus NZ$4,000 travel funding) is granted each year, towards one year of study or research in the US. Apply by 1 August

Fulbright Science and Innovation Graduate Award

Fulbright Science and Innovation Graduate Awards are for promising New Zealand graduate students to undertake postgraduate study or research at US institutions in fields related to science and innovation. At least ten awards valued at up to US$31,000 (plus NZ$4,000 travel funding) are granted each year, towards one year of study or research in the US. Apply by 1 August

Fulbright-EQC Graduate Award in Natural Disaster Research

The Fulbright-EQC Graduate Award in Natural Disaster Research is for a promising New Zealand graduate student to undertake postgraduate study or research at a US university in the area of natural disaster research. One award valued at up to US$31,000 (plus NZ$4,000 travel funding) is granted each year, towards one year of study or research in the US. Apply by 1 August

Fulbright New Zealand Scholar Awards

Fulbright New Zealand Scholar Awards are for New Zealand academics, artists or professionals to lecture and/or conduct research at US institutions. A small number of awards valued at up to US$37,500 are granted each year, towards three to five months of lecturing and/or research. Apply by 1 October

Fulbright-NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga Scholar Award

The Fulbright-NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga Scholar Award is for a New Zealand academic, artist or professional to lecture and/or conduct research at a US institution in the field of indigenous development. One award valued at up to US$37,500 is granted each year, towards three to five months of lecturing and/or research. Apply by 1 October

See www.fulbright.org.nz for further information, including the contact details of Fulbright New Zealand programme managers you can speak to about each award. Please promote these opportunities amongst your colleagues and networks.