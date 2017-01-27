Improvements to traffic flows through Onehunga welcomed

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 12:04

The National Road Carriers Inc. (NRC) welcomes recent improvements to traffic flows through Onehunga as part of the East West Link project.

Members have reacted to the demolition of the Neilson Street Bridge and its replacement with a new, lower road very positively.

"These changes have improved the sight lines for freight drivers and given them extra space for safe turning," says David Aitken, CEO, NRC.

"The connection between Neilson Street and Onehunga Wharf Road is now working much more efficiently with our members currently noticing better traffic flows." Drivers of heavy vehicles are also appreciating that they are no longer required to stop for the light changes on the steep gradient that was a feature of the over bridge.

The new road layout was opened to traffic in mid January (14 January) and is part of early improvements the NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport are carrying out as part of the first stage of the East West Link project.

"The NRC is committed to keeping New Zealand moving and this new lowered road is making it easier for freight and other heavy vehicles to travel through this important freight hub."

"When it’s completed the East West Link will provide a four lane road connecting State Highway 20 at Onehunga to State Highway 1 at Mt Wellington, this will make it far more efficient and reliable for freight to move through this important industrial and manufacturing area."

"It’s great to see both the NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport aren’t waiting until construction on the wider project gets underway and is getting on with creating early gains and improvements in the area."