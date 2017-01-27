One day later for collections after long weekends

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 12:06

With a couple of long weekends coming up, Hamilton City Council is reminding residents kerbside collections will be one day later in the weeks after Auckland Anniversary Day and Waitangi Day.

"If your usual collection day is a Monday it will be collected on Tuesday and so on, with Friday collections being on a Saturday," says Council’s Compliance Manager Trent Fowles.

"We hope people have a safe and enjoyable long weekend, and encourage them to make a note about their collection day, as people putting rubbish out on the wrong day can lead to litter issues, animals ripping the bags open, and annoyance for neighbours."

Households are limited to two bags per collection, plus paper, card and other recycling.

The city’s refuse transfer station in Lincoln Street recently extended its hours on a Sunday in response to steadily-increasing customer numbers. The centre is open from 7.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 4pm Sundays and public holidays.