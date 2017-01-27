Total fire ban for Tauranga coastal strip

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 12:11

A total fire ban has been put in place along the coastal strip of Mount Maunganui and Papamoa from 12pm today until further notice.

This applies to all land on the seaward side of Marine Parade, Ocean Beach Road, Maranui Street, and Papamoa Beach Road.

The New Zealand Fire Service made the recommendation to Tauranga City Council as a result of the continuing dry weather. The Mount Maunganui/Papamoa area has considerable vegetation, including grass and scrub along the dunes, which could act as fuel.

"It was necessary to take this step due to the continued fine weather forecast for the long weekend and the next two weeks. Regardless of where you reside in Tauranga, please take extreme care with fire," says Tauranga City Council's Parks and Environment Manager, Warren Aitken.

The ban does not prohibit residents from using barbeques or traditional cooking fires provided the fire does not pose a danger, a water supply is present to extinguish the fire, and it is supervised at all times. For more details see section three of the Outdoor Fire Safety Bylaw 2015.

Signage will be put in place at popular beach entrances along the coast.

If dry conditions continue, a fire ban may be imposed on all of Tauranga City’s urban areas.