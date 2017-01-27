Police appeal for sightings of missing 84-year-old

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 12:15

Police are seeking any sightings of 84-year-old Kaiapoi man Leonardus Naber.

Mr Naber was last seen at 9.15am this morning in the Double Days Rd area.

He is wearing a black sweater with thin white line pattern on it, brown pants and black shoes.

Mr Naber has poor health and there are concerns for his wellbeing.

If anyone sees Mr Naber please call Christchurch Central Police Station 03 363 7400.