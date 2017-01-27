Penalties for Tauranga luge rider

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 15:16

The Tauranga teenager recently shown riding a luge down the Kaimai Range on social media posts has been issued with two infringement notices, incurring fees totalling $750.

Police have interviewed the 18-year-old and issued the notices for operating a vehicle in a manner likely to cause injury, which carries a penalty of $600, and driving on the wrong side of no passing lines, which has a penalty of $150.

Senior Sergeant Ian Campion said the incident was a reminder that all road users need to act responsibly and take due care to ensure their own and others’ safety.

"Regardless of what you’re doing on the road, your actions can have an impact on other road users.

The last thing we want to have to do is knock on the doors of families to tell them that a loved one is not coming home, or has been seriously injured, due to a poor decision that results in a crash that could have been avoided.

"This incident could so easily have ended in tragedy and we are pleased that no-one was hurt."