Roading improvements underway on Rolleston's Masefield Drive

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 14:35

Construction is now under way to upgrade a section road of Masefield Drive in Rolleston

Road works are currently underway on a 320-metre section of road on the east side of Masefield Drive between the Levi Road/Lowes Road intersection to Dryden Avenue. This work includes kerb and channel installation, seal widening, creating a new footpath and road berm construction.

This section of the road currently has no footpath and has an unfinished road seal edge which creates drainage problems and an untidy road side. There is also an unsealed bus stop on this side of the road.

The work being undertaken will link up the existing footpath network between Levi Road and Dryden Avenue.

This route is expected to become busier both with pedestrians and vehicles in the future as consents have been granted to allow the shopping complex on the corner of Masefield and Rolleston Drives to expand. Masefield Drive will also carry more traffic when the Weedons Interchange is constructed as part of Stage 2 of the Christchurch Southern Motorway Extension.

A sealed bus bay will be installed on Masefield Drive as part of the current works.

This work is being undertaken as a result of requests from the public. The work is being funded from an unbudgeted SICON dividend, and doesn’t impact on rates.

The road will remain open during work, with traffic controls in place. Construction is expected to be completed by March.