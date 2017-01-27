Police investigating arson in Ngatea

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 15:45

Statement from Detective Sergeant Matt Rawson, Coromandel Hauraki CIB:

Waikato Police are investigating a suspected arson on Orchard East Road, Ngatea which occurred at approximately 11:40pm last night.

By the time emergency services arrived on the scene the house was engulfed with flames.

Two occupants of the address were able to escape from the burning house and were treated for smoke inhalation at Thames Hospital last night.

They have since been released.

The fire has caused extensive damage to the house.

At this stage Police are treating the matter as suspicious and together with a Fire Investigator are conducting a scene examination today.

Police are calling for any witnesses that may have seen anything suspicious in the area last night.

In particular Police would like to speak to two young men who stopped to assist at the address as they were driving past the house and saw the flames.

Anyone with information please contact the Thames Police on 07 867 9600 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.