WFA volunteers among Sevens revellers

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 16:31

Willy Wonkas, whales, and onesies … the Capital will again be lit up with a colourful array of costumes this weekend for the 2017 Wellington Sevens.

And featuring in that vibrant line-up will be Harrison Nicol, sporting his Wellington Free Ambulance uniform.

He is part of organisation’s two-tier team - six event medics and one paramedic looking after tournament-goers and two paramedics taking care of the players - giving up their time this weekend at the Westpac Stadium and in the city centre.

It will be the first Sevens event the 21-year-old has attended, but he isn’t fazed about volunteering at one of Wellington’s biggest sporting occasions.

Last year, he volunteered on Courtney Place to help deal with some of the 2016 tournament’s after-effects.

"It was an opportunity of a lifetime, one that very few people get to experience. The atmosphere was insane; the colours, the people, but that’s what made it fun," he says.

"There’s something about pulling on the Wellington Free uniform and applying all your hard work, dedication, and training to help people. I’m glad I can be there again to take care of those in need."

While the aim of the tournament is to enjoy oneself, Harrison is advising people to keep an eye out for each other.

"If you are heading to the game or joining in the fun in the city centre, remember to drink plenty of water, eat some food, and slip, slop, slap, and wrap if you’re going to be out in our hot sun."

Harrison says he and other Wellington Free Ambulance medics will be on hand at the stadium on Saturday and Sunday, and in Courtney Place on Saturday night in case people do get unexpectedly sick or hurt.

"If you’re not feeling well come up and talk to one of our people. We’ll be happy to help," he says.

Wellington Free Ambulance has been confirmed as the Sevens’ chosen charity, because of the contribution the organisation has made to the event over its 18-year history.

Onesie-wearers at the event will be invited to enter a 100 metre race on the Westpac Stadium field at 5pm on Sunday, January 28, to help raise money.