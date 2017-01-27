Crash in Peka Peka likely to cause traffic delays

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 17:51

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a crash involving a car and a truck on Old State Highway 1 in Peka Peka.

The crash happened shortly before 5:15pm, just south of the road to Peka Peka Beach.

One person has serious injuries.

The road is currently blocked and a diversion is in place for southbound traffic at Peka Peka Road.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays and avoid the area if possible while the scene is cleared.