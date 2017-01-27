22-year-old man spoken to in relation to hit and run in Mt Eden

|
Police have spoken with a 22-year-old man in relation to a hit and run incident which occurred yesterday evening in Mt Eden, Auckland.
The investigation is ongoing however police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.
No charges have been laid at this stage.
